Tahoe Beach Club’s Alpenglow Celebration raises over $50k for Tahoe Artists, Clean Up the Lake

STATELINE, Nev. – Tahoe Beach Club has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the community and environment. The final numbers are in from this year’s Alpenglow Celebration, raising $50,690 with a significant portion earmarked for a cause close to the club’s heart: Clean Up The Lake, a nonprofit that’s diving deep—literally—into Lake Tahoe to uncover and remove submerged litter.

Clean Up The Lake’s next ambitious endeavor is their second official exploration of deeper underwater territories, plunging to depths of +/-70 feet and +/-45 feet. These explorations aren’t just about retrieval—they’re about understanding. By removing litter from Lake Tahoe’s hidden depths, the team will analyze accumulation trends, illuminating the unseen aspects of lake pollution. Tahoe Beach Club’s support is more than just financial—it’s a vote of confidence in this hands-on approach to environmental conservation.

Provided

“We are honored to support Clean Up The Lake’s efforts,” shared Patrick Rhamey, CEO of Tahoe Beach Club. “Colin West, the organization’s Founder and CEO, is a force of nature—he sees a problem and dives in, quite literally, to solve it.”

This trailblazing initiative aligns perfectly with Tahoe Beach Club’s values.

“It’s a privilege to collaborate with Clean Up The Lake,” Rhamey continued. “Their innovative initiatives for a sustainable future resonate deeply with our mission as stewards of the lake, guardians of the beach, and active members of this vibrant community.” Colin West, in turn, expressed heartfelt appreciation for the support, noting, “Tahoe Beach Club’s Alpenglow Celebration is a game-changer for us. The funds raised are crucial for our below-the-surface initiatives, turning our vision for a cleaner lake into a tangible reality.”

During the celebration, paintings, pottery, and mixed-media pieces were also auctioned off, raising over $18,000 for local artists. A standout contribution came from artist Adrienne Belair, who crafted a special mixed-media piece using trash recovered from Clean Up the Lake. In a powerful gesture of solidarity with the cause, she donated 100% of the proceeds during the event’s auction.

With the resounding success of the 2024 summer campaign, Tahoe Beach Club is already looking ahead to 2025. The bar has been set high, but their vision is clear: to surpass this year’s fundraising goals and continue their support for the cherished lake.