Tahoe Beach Club’s Alpenglow Festival raises over $52k for local artists, Clean Up The Lake’s Environmental Dive Center

STATELINE, Nev. – Tahoe Beach Club, known for its unparalleled commitment to the Lake Tahoe community and environment, has successfully raised over $52,000 through its “Right Footprint” summer 2023 campaign. A significant portion, $25,772, was generously donated to Clean Up The Lake for the launch of their innovative Environmental Dive Center (EDC) in Incline Village, NV.

The EDC represents a pioneering venture in environmental conservation. Doubling as both a conservation dive school and an environmental science center. “We are deeply honored to support Clean Up The Lake and their remarkable initiatives. Their drive for a sustainable future aligns seamlessly with our footprint calling as stewards of the lake, ambassadors of the beach, and partners in the community,” stated Tahoe Beach Club’s CEO Patrick Rhamey.

Founder & CEO of Clean Up The Lake, Colin West, expressed gratitude, “The considerable donation from Tahoe Beach Club’s Alpenglow Festival will significantly bolster our mission. The EDC is all about creating a more sustainable future, not only through cleanup efforts but also through transformative educational programs. With partners like TBC, we are ensuring Lake Tahoe remains pristine for future generations.”

Apart from supporting Clean Up The Lake, TBC’s summer campaign successfully showcased the artistry of the Tahoe Basin community. Over $32,000 in artwork by local artisans was sold, further emphasizing the Club’s commitment to promoting local talent. “The Tahoe Basin boasts an accomplished art community. We take pride in highlighting their skills and supporting their exceptional craft,” added Rhamey.

With the 2023 summer campaign achieving remarkable success, Tahoe Beach Club aims to surpass its fundraising goals in the coming year. “As we usher in the next summer, our vision remains undeterred: to raise even more for the community and lake we cherish, ” Rhamey concluded.