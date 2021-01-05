Tahoe Beach Club’s Phase II condos about half sold

​SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Beach Club’s Phase II was released for sale in August and is now over 40% sold, with only 18 residences remaining for purchase, officials announced Monday, Jan. 4.

Construction is underway for the four buildings, with 32 residences ranging from two to four bedrooms and 1,250–2,800 square feet.

Features include open concept floor plans, forest and meadow views, private single and two car garages, and in-floor radiant heating. Completion of the residences is set for the s`ummer of 2022.

An exterior rendering of Phase II.

Provided

The resales of residences from the first phase of luxury condominiums have sold especially quick, with a 3-bed and 3-bath, 1800-square foot residence selling in just one day on the market for full asking price in November.

“There is no other property in Tahoe that provides new construction, on the water in Nevada, with five-star amenities. We are truly an anomaly and our demand is strong,” said Shayla Hope, director of sales, in a press release.

Phase I sold out well in advance of its completion.

Each Phase I unit is completed and all 46 homeowners are occupying their respective residences, officials said.

The Grand opening of the Beach Club occurred on July 4, 2020.

There will be a third and final phase of construction to complete the Tahoe Beach Club project. Phase III is in the planning stages.