Tahoe Bear Fest returns to Spooner Lake State Park

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The Tahoe Interagency Bear Team (TIBT) announces the return of Tahoe Bear Fest on Saturday, Sep. 20, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Spooner Lake State Park. This free, family-friendly event celebrates Lake Tahoe’s iconic black bears while highlighting the important role local agencies and communities play in keeping bears wild and people safe.

Visitors will enjoy a day filled with interactive booths, educational presentations, guided hikes, and activities for all ages. Food and drinks will be available, with Nevada State Parks Foundation serving hot dogs and hamburgers for a small donation while supplies last.

Throughout the day, attendees can:

• Explore booths and hands-on exhibits from local organizations and agencies.

• Attend presentations every 30 minutes at the amphitheater from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., featuring Bear Biology with California State Parks, Karelian Bear Dogs with Nevada Department of Wildlife, Bear CSI with California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Bear Storytime with the Zephyr Cove Library.

• Join the Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Park Rangers for two guided “Bear Walk” hikes at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., covering black bear biology, behavior, and habitat.

Parking is limited at Spooner Lake State Park; carpooling is strongly encouraged. Guests may arrive anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; there is no need to attend from the very beginning. The event is free and park entrance fees will be waived for the duration of the event.

Participating organizations include: Bear-ier Solutions, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Parks, Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space, Derek Stevenson Wildlife Art, Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada, Mountain Lion Arts, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Nevada State Parks, Nevada State Parks Foundation, South Tahoe Refuse, Sustainable Tahoe, Tahoe Rim Trail Association, USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Waste Management, and Zephyr Cove Library.