Tahoe Bike Month sets new records

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The 20th annual Tahoe Bike Month broke records this June, highlighting the region’s growing commitment to healthier, more sustainable transportation. Organized by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) and the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition , the month-long celebration brought together 511 Tahoe residents and visitors who collectively logged 10,880 bike trips covering 80,982 miles and nearly 5.6 million vertical feet.

Participation increased by 18 percent over last year, marking the highest engagement in the event’s two-decade history.

With nearly 30 bike-friendly events, including bike path cleanups, “bike kitchen” repair pop-ups, and the annual Pride Ride, the event continues to shift Tahoe’s transportation culture away from car dependency and toward cleaner alternatives that benefit Tahoe’s environment and connect our communities.

“Bike Month brings our community together, encouraging new riders and celebrating everyday commuters, while adding some friendly competition along the way,” said Rebecca Cremeen, senior transportation planner at TRPA. “Each year, we see more people choosing to bike, not just for recreation, but for trips to school, work, and running errands. That shift makes a meaningful difference in quality of life here in Tahoe.”

Participants tracked their rides on TahoeBikeMonth.org , competing for prizes donated by local businesses. Notable achievements included:

Top Team: Competitive Commuters earned 162 points.

Competitive Commuters earned 162 points. Most Rides: Druin Roberts completed 161 trips.

Druin Roberts completed 161 trips. Elevation Leader: Bob Larsen climbed 94,134 feet.

Bob Larsen climbed 94,134 feet. Distance Champion: Joshua Hutchens logged 1,167 miles.

Joshua Hutchens logged 1,167 miles. Biggest Ride: Druin Roberts tackled a 288-mile ride with 16,955 feet of climbing.

Druin Roberts tackled a 288-mile ride with 16,955 feet of climbing. Daily Riders: 34 participants biked every day in June.

“This year’s record-breaking participation reflects a growing commitment to biking as a way of life in Tahoe,” said Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition President Nick Speal. “Every mile ridden helps demonstrate the need for continued investments in safer, more connected bike routes—advancing our mission, alongside TRPA, to make it easier and more enjoyable to get around Tahoe on two wheels.”

Tahoe Bike Month would not be possible without the support of generous local sponsors, including Gear Lab, PT Revolution, Clearly Tahoe, BioSpirit Spa, Beach Hut Deli, League to Save Lake Tahoe, Summit to Shore Chiropractic, South Shore Bikes, Blue Granite Climbing Gym, Anderson’s Bike Rental, Stio, Shoreline Tahoe, Westside Coffee and Chai, Visit Lake Tahoe, Crazy Good Bakery and Cafe, Elevate Wellness, Tahoe Gear Exchange, Tahoe Brewfest, and Tahoe Sports Ltd.

As summer continues, organizers encourage the community to keep the momentum going by biking, walking, or riding public transit. Learn more about sustainable travel in Tahoe at LinkingTahoe.com and explore the interactive bike map at map.tahoebike.org .

Tahoe Bike Month will return in June 2026.