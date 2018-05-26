Tahoe Bike & Recreation Guide on stands now

Just in time for spring and summer recreation season, the Tahoe Bike & Recreation Guide is on stands around Lake Tahoe.

The guide — a product of the Tahoe Daily Tribune, Lake Tahoe Action and Sierra Nevada Media Group — replaces the Tahoe Bike Guide.

The new bike and recreation guide includes the bike — both mountain and road biking — content readers expect, while expanding to include other popular outdoor activities, including hiking, rock climbing and trail running.

Water sports and activities are not included in the guide. Readers soon will be able to pick up a copy of the summer edition of Tahoe Magazine — another Sierra Nevada Media Group publication — for content on water recreation, as well as much more.

"Biking continues to gain in popularity around the lake, and that's easy to see whether you're driving on U.S. 50 or out on one of the countless trails in the basin," said Ryan Hoffman, Tahoe Bike & Recreation Guide editor. "But with so many different activities in the summer, we recognized an opportunity to expand our content offerings beyond just biking."

The guide is available in locations around Lake Tahoe, as well as at the Tahoe Daily Tribune office located at 3079 Harrison Ave., in South Lake Tahoe. The office is around the back of the building.

A free e-edition of the Tahoe Bike & Recreation Guide also is available at bit.ly/TahoeBikeRecGuide.