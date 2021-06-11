Tahoe biking group to host 9th annual festival

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association will host the 9th Annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival on Saturday, June 26.

The event will be primarily online in response to evolving local and state large gathering guidelines. Anybody who enjoys Tahoe trails is encouraged to register for the event; all proceeds go to the building and maintenance of multi-use trails in the Lake Tahoe area.

By registering, participants of different levels can receive a limited edition water bottle, shirt, or shirt and hat. Registrants will also be eligible to win great prizes awarded in various categories for completing and submitting a mountain bike ride between June 20-26.

The ride should be challenging; participants are encouraged to embark on a ride of similar magnitude to that of the Triple Crown Ride, a route established by the inaugural Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival in 2013.

“The virtual event allows for everyone, anywhere, to participate at their own comfort level,” said Nils Miller, TAMBA events coordinator and board vice president. “We look forward to celebrating in person again — with this great community of mountain bikers and trail stewards — but in the meantime we’ve put together a virtual event we hope you’ll have fun participating in.”





For more information, visit TahoeMtbFestival.com .

To further support sustainable, multiple-use trails in Tahoe, donate directly to TAMBA at tamba.org .