Tahoe biking group to host 9th annual festival
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association will host the 9th Annual Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival on Saturday, June 26.
The event will be primarily online in response to evolving local and state large gathering guidelines. Anybody who enjoys Tahoe trails is encouraged to register for the event; all proceeds go to the building and maintenance of multi-use trails in the Lake Tahoe area.
By registering, participants of different levels can receive a limited edition water bottle, shirt, or shirt and hat. Registrants will also be eligible to win great prizes awarded in various categories for completing and submitting a mountain bike ride between June 20-26.
The ride should be challenging; participants are encouraged to embark on a ride of similar magnitude to that of the Triple Crown Ride, a route established by the inaugural Tahoe Mountain Bike Festival in 2013.
“The virtual event allows for everyone, anywhere, to participate at their own comfort level,” said Nils Miller, TAMBA events coordinator and board vice president. “We look forward to celebrating in person again — with this great community of mountain bikers and trail stewards — but in the meantime we’ve put together a virtual event we hope you’ll have fun participating in.”
For more information, visit TahoeMtbFestival.com.
To further support sustainable, multiple-use trails in Tahoe, donate directly to TAMBA at tamba.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Work begins Monday on amphitheater, visitor center at Spooner Lake
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Lake Tahoe Nevada State Parks on Monday will celebrate the start of construction on a new visitor center and amphitheater at Spooner Lake.