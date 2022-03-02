Tahoe biz Flatstick Pub raising funds for local nonprofits

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Flatstick Pub is planning to help Lake Tahoe nonprofits this year by hosting a Sunday special through December.

In March, the locally-owned and family-operated business will team with the South Tahoe Futbol club. Flatstick will donate $1 for every beer and $1 to the club for every round of mini golf purchased between 11 a.m. and noon.

Flatstick intends to raise $200,000 for local nonprofits in 2022.

For more information about South Tahoe Futbol Club, visit http://www.southtahoefc.com .

For more information about Flatstick Pub, visit http://www.FlatstickPubNorCal.com .