Tahoe biz Flatstick Pub raising funds for local nonprofits
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Flatstick Pub is planning to help Lake Tahoe nonprofits this year by hosting a Sunday special through December.
In March, the locally-owned and family-operated business will team with the South Tahoe Futbol club. Flatstick will donate $1 for every beer and $1 to the club for every round of mini golf purchased between 11 a.m. and noon.
Flatstick intends to raise $200,000 for local nonprofits in 2022.
For more information about South Tahoe Futbol Club, visit http://www.southtahoefc.com.
For more information about Flatstick Pub, visit http://www.FlatstickPubNorCal.com.
