Tahoe Blue Event Center to ring in New Year with Excision
STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Blue Event Center will be ringing in the New Year with two nights of Excision, December 30 and 31. Tickets for the event will go on sale, Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m. and start at $94 for one day or $179 for a 2-day pass. The show will start at 8:30 p.m. and doors opening at 8 p.m., this is an 18+ show.
Tickets and show information will be available at TahoeBlueEventCenter.com.
About Excision
Hailing from Kelowna, British Columbia, Excision has spent his career dedicated to the Bass Music scene, leading, and innovating in the creation of a massive, passionate Dubstep community. Within the last five years, Excision has launched multiple large-scale festival productions that over 100,000 dedicated fans call “home.” Excision’s prehistoric themed dinosaur festival Lost Lands will celebrate its sixth year in 2023, while Bass Canyon, a dubstep haven nestled along the scenic Gorge Amphitheatre will see its fifth. Excision’s dedication to touring is unheralded as he’s headlined well over 1000 shows in the last decade, including at his major branded events like Thunderdome, The Coliseum, and many more.
