Tahoe Blue Vodka recognized for growth by industry leaders

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The rapid growth of Tahoe Blue Vodka has been recognized by two prestigious beverage industry organizations. Impact Databank recently cited Tahoe Blue Vodka on the list of Top 10 Fastest Growing Brands in the US, achieving the highest growth rate of all ten – 57% over five years (2017-2022). And, earlier this month, Shanken News Daily – a leading beverage industry outlet – recognized Tahoe Blue Vodka as an Impact Hot Prospect Brand for the second consecutive year.

“It’s an incredible honor to have the growth of our brand recognized by two of the beverage industry’s leading market research organizations,” said Tahoe Blue Founder Matt Levitt. “The sales and revenue data is driven by a growing base of enthusiastic and committed customers who have discovered Tahoe Blue tastes better.”

Founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Matt Levitt, Tahoe Blue Vodka is distributed in several thousand retailers and establishments throughout California and Nevada. To date, Tahoe Blue has won more than 30 awards at the highest regarded spirits tasting competitions.

For more information about Tahoe Blue Vodka, please visit http://www.tahoebluevodka.com .