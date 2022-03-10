Tahoe Blue Vodka signs agreement for expansion

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Spirits, makers of Tahoe Blue Vodka, on Thursday announced a distribution partnership to accelerate sales, share growth and market expansion in the Western US.

The five-year partnership with Republic National Distributing Company will provide sales and distribution support for Tahoe Blue Vodka in the brand’s three existing markets – Northern Nevada, Sacramento, San Francisco – as well as immediate expansion into Southern California. The agreement also includes plans for expansion to other Western States.

Tahoe Blue Vodka is the fastest growing vodka brand in San Francisco, Sacramento and Northern Nevada with full-year 2021 case sales of 53,000 – up 31% year over year. Including its recent entry into San Francisco in 2021, the brand holds a 2.4% dollar share across its current market.

The agreement with RNDC includes plans to grow Tahoe Blue Vodka to more than 200,000 cases in the next four years.

“Tahoe Blue Vodka is a brand based on the purity and outdoor lifestyle of Lake Tahoe,” said Founder and CEO Matt Levitt. “We are humbled by the support we get from loyal fans and our retail partners. Our goal of reaching case sales of 200,000 puts Tahoe Blue Vodka in an elite group with the country’s top-selling vodka brands. We look forward to working closely with RNDC to expand our brand to Southern California this year and other Western States.”





“Tahoe Blue Vodka is a brand that resonates with our customers based on the quality and commitment to protecting Lake Tahoe, a cause that is aligned with Raley’s community values,” said Anthony Dyer, Director of Alcohol at Raley’s. “This new distribution partnership will ensure Tahoe Blue Vodka is available across our portfolio of stores.”

“Tahoe Blue Vodka is a brand that resonates deeply with large numbers of consumers,” said BevMo Spirits Category Manager Jeff Feist. “We’re enthusiastic about the partnership between RNDC & Tahoe Blue Vodka and look forward to Tahoe Blue being available in new markets throughout the Western US.”

In 2021, Tahoe Blue Vodka was the title sponsor of Clean Up the Lake, an initiative that funded a team of scuba divers (including Tahoe Spirits Founder and CEO Matt Levitt), to clear more than 22,000 pounds of trash from 72 miles of Lake Tahoe’s shoreline.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoebluevodka.com .