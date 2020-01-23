Tahoe Blue Vodka wins Best in Class at international spirit competition

Tahoe Blue Vodka won the 2019 SUNSET International Spirit Competition.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Blue Vodka earned the Best in Class, Gold, 92 points in the 2019 Sunset International Spirit Competition.

“This is a tremendous acknowledgement for a vodka that I sold out of the back of my car less than seven years ago,” said Matt Levitt, Tahoe Spirits CEO, in a press release. “We believe deeply in the high quality and distinct taste of our product, so to have Tahoe Blue Vodka recognized by such an influential competition is a huge honor and nod to our brand.”

Tahoe Blue Vodka, founded in 2012, is also one of the fastest-growing vodka brands in California.

The craft vodka brand is also committed to giving back, having donated over $100K from its proceeds to Lake Tahoe-based conservation efforts its conception.

To learn more about Tahoe Blue Vodka, visit http://www.tahoebluevodka.com.