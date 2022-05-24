Tahoe Blue Vodka wins top honors in 2022 SIP Awards

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Blue Vodka has received the Double Gold and Consumers’ Choice awards as part of the 2022 SIP Awards, a highly respected and internationally recognized consumer judging spirits competition, officials said Monday.

Competing against more than 1,250 spirit and mixer submissions, Tahoe Blue Vodka was recognized in the following categories:

Double Gold – this medal corresponds with an outstanding rank of spirits which consumers judged to qualify for the top percentile of their given categories and to justify strong recommendations.

Consumers’ Choice – the highest recognition and reserved for spirits that have placed in the SIP Awards for two or more consecutive years, Consumers’ Choice recipients demonstrate an unwavering commitment to their spirit.

“It fills me with great pride and excitement to see Tahoe Blue once again honored in a prestigious tasting competition,” said Tahoe Blue Founder Matt Levitt. “The SIP Awards are especially important as they are judged by unbiased consumers with discerning palates. Their verdict underscores the judgment of industry experts: Tahoe Blue tastes better.”

The SIP Awards stand alone as the only competition judged solely by consumers. The goal of the competition is to provide one of the most reliable measures of beverage quality rating in the world by delivering the opinions, thoughts, and voices of the consumers to the general public.

Founded in 2012 by Levitt, Tahoe Blue Vodka is the fastest-growing vodka brand in northern California and northern Nevada with distribution expanding to southern California and throughout the U.S.

Tahoe Blue has won over 25 awards to date at the highest regarded spirits tasting competitions.

For more information about the SIP Awards, visit http://www.sipawards.com .

For more information about Tahoe Blue Vodka, visit http://www.tahoebluevodka.com .