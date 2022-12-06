Tahoe Branch of AAUW awards grants to Incline nonprofits

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The American Association of University Women, Tahoe-Nevada Branch, located in Incline Village, has awarded several financial grants to deserving organizations in the Incline Village area.

Thanks to the generosity of numerous donors and AAUW Tahoe-NV’s fundraising efforts, the Branch granted more than $12,000 that will benefit five local nonprofits through their new Community Education Grant Program, Fall 2022.

“These grants are awarded twice yearly to nonprofits serving the Incline Village area in the education arena and in alignment with our mission,” said Jane Dykstra, president of the local AAUW branch. “This was the first cycle of our new grant process. Another cycle will occur in April 2023.”

Volunteer members of the AAUW Tahoe-NV Branch comprise the Grants Committee. Each grant proposal is reviewed and the most impactful opportunities are sought out using a grading matrix method.

The following organizations were chosen for this period of grant awards:

Washoe County Library, Incline Village branch, was awarded funds for a hydroponic living garden for use during their Weird Wednesday and Teen Tuesday activities. The library will also encourage community members to volunteer as assistant gardeners and learn about installation in private homes as an eco-friendly step in our environment.

The Math Intervention program at Incline Elementary School through Incline Education Fund is targeted to improve the math skills of the children most affected by the last two COVID years. It is modeled after the reading program implemented last year with great results. AAUW Tahoe-NV is partially funding this program along with other community donations.

The Culinary Club at Incline Middle School through Incline Education Fund, was funded by AAUW Tahoe-NV donors, as well as other community donations, in order to continue their after-school program of cooking instruction, the science of cooking, chemistry and good eating habits to all 150 students over the school year.

Incline High School through Incline Education Fund, received funds for their new Project Lead the Way engineering classes. The school hired a new engineering teacher, Adam Shoda, over the summer, and he is setting up a four-year engineering program focused on the national PLTW curriculum. He needs specific learning materials. The program is reusable.

AAUW Tahoe-NV is excited to assist in this direction and hopes to encourage a 51% female presence in these classes.

AAUW Tahoe-NV’s STEM program awarded a grant to the Incline Education Fund, sharing 50% of the funding for books for the Incline Middle School. They will purchase Girls Who Code books. These will be used by the robotics teacher to encourage coding with the hopes of starting an after-school club in the future. Girls Who Code is on a mission to close the gender gap in technology and to change the image of what a programmer looks like and does.

AAUW Tahoe-Nevada Branch sponsors a monthly meeting in Incline Village that features speakers on a broad range of subjects to its 157 members. The Branch also has many interest groups (outdoor enthusiasts, book club, and a great decision discussion group, to name just a few).