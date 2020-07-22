Tahoe Brewfest canceled amid COVID-19 restrictions

Heavenly Mountain Resort has hosted the Tahoe Brewfest for the past few years.

Provided / Function Productions

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 2020 Tahoe Brewfest has been canceled due to restrictions from the coronavirus.

The city of South Lake Tahoe canceled all events through September and brewfest officials say they had to make the tough decision to cancel a popular event held in the parking lot at Heavenly Mountain Resort’s California Lodge.

“We want to thank our community and our attendees for being optimistic and understanding through this process,” said Nicole Marsel, event director for the brewfest and Boys & girls Club of Lake Tahoe. “It was a hard decision to cancel Tahoe Brewfest, especially with the huge impact it has on the Boys & Girls Club, but we know it was the best decision to keep everyone safe.”

The event draws in craft beer lovers from all over and is the primary fundraiser for the boys and girls club. The Brewfest provides 15% of the club’s annual budget, and the loss of that income is a major blow, said officials.

During this crisis, the club has continued to provide essential services for Tahoe youth; including over 7,000 free meals and a virtual club experience.

“This is not the outcome we hoped for when we delayed the event to September, but it is the right one for our community and all the amazing people who attend the Tahoe Brewfest,” said Jude Wood, executive director of the club. “If you are interested in helping the club during this difficult time you can donate the cost of your ticket to the club or join our Team Awesome campaign.”

More information can be found at http://www.bgclt.org/donate. Any donation over $25 gets you the coolest pair of socks you’ve ever seen and 100% of donations will go directly towards youth services, Wood added

All purchased tickets will be automatically transferred to next year’s Tahoe Brewfest which will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021. In order to receive a ticket refund or to support BGCLT and donate the cost of your ticket, you must submit your request by Sept. 30.

Visit http://www.tahoebrewfest.com for more details.