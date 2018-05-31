2nd annual Tahoe Brewfest celebrates craft beer at Heavenly Mountain Resort

Calling all beer connoisseurs and their families: The Tahoe Brewfest returns for its second straight year on Saturday, June 2.

Billed with the tagline "Brews, Bites & South Lake Vibes," Tahoe Brewfest is the ideal way for any fan of craft beer to pass an afternoon in the sun. Over 30 breweries will be on-site at Heavenly's Cal Lodge for multiple hours of unlimited tasting for all patrons.

But that's not all — Tahoe Brewfest also includes multiple food vendors, live entertainment from local musicians Sierra Gypsies and Ike & Martin, merchandise and — of course — games like cornhole and jumbo Jenga.

According to the team behind Tahoe Brewfest, this year's event is bigger and better than its 2017 debut.

"More beer… more space… more food… more bathrooms… more everything!" states the Facebook page for the event, which continues, "The venue is larger, there's loads more beer, the food is a knockout and the merch is sweeter. Fill your Taster's Only cup, grab a bite from a local food vendor and find a sweet spot for the music."

Not 21? Don't worry. Tahoe Brewfest is for you, too: The event also offers samplings of craft root beer and kombucha.

Recommended Stories For You

Saturday's festival, held at the Heavenly Cal Lodge (3860 Saddle Road) is open to patrons of all ages. Children 5 and younger enter for free, tickets for guests under 21 are $10, general admission tickets cost $35 and VIP tickets cost $50.

Attendees with general admission have access to Tahoe Brewfest from 1-4 p.m., while those with the VIP option enter the event one hour earlier.

Learn more online at http://www.tahoebrewfest.com.