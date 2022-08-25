Tahoe Brewfest to feature more than 20 breweries, live music

The Tahoe Brewfest returns for the fifth year Saturday on Ski Run Boulevard.

Provided/Leslie Schultz

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 5th annual Tahoe Brewfest is returning this weekend to South Lake Tahoe for a fun-filled day of good beer and family fun.

From 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on Ski Run Boulevard, over 20 breweries will line the street along with food trucks and local vendors to celebrate all that is special about mountain culture.

The event will be produced by On Course Events for the first time this year, and Marketing and Events Director Leslie Schultz is thrilled to be able to be a part of the fun following the trials and tribulations in prior years due to COVID and wildfires.

“The last couple of years have been extremely challenging for all events, and that includes Tahoe Brewfest,” said Schultz. “So to be able to bring it back is very exciting. We’re very excited to bring some support to the Boys and Girls Club and just have a great day of beers and bites and music in the sunshine. The whole idea of the event really is to celebrate our mountain culture, to celebrate our beer, the environment, but most of all, the community.”

Ticket purchase to this family-friendly event will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe. Although the VIP tickets are completely sold out, there are still two ticket types available.

General admission tickets grant admission to the event, along with unlimited sampling of beers, ciders, and kombuchas for $40. For designated drivers, those under 21, or those who choose not to drink but still want to join in on the fun, tickets are $10.

Breweries at the event will include, but aren’t limited to, Two Towns Cider House, South Lake Brewing Company, 50/50 Brewing Company, Sacramento Brewing Company, Revision Brewing Company, Knee Deep Brewing Company, and brewers from San Diego.

In addition to vendors and food trucks, there will be live music.

“First we’ve got the Tahoe Tribe opening things up. They’re a great local reggae act, which is a five piece with some very talented musicians,” said Schultz. “Headlining the show is The Exchange, which is a really fun funk and soul band that is already about nine pieces. I have been hearing from them that they’re going to bring in some special guests such as Trey Stone and a few other big names that you’ll just have to be there to see.”

Live music will also be paired with a Silent Disco hosted by DJ’s throughout the day.

Schultz is excited to be able to help put on an event that not only benefits the youth of the community, but also brings together locals and tourists to celebrate the best parts of mountain life.

“It’s bringing so much together to celebrate our mountain culture,” said Schultz. “Celebrating it with dozens of breweries, celebrating it in the middle of the heart of South Lake Tahoe, and of course, bringing the community together with a couple dozen local businesses. I think that’s what makes it really special and unique.”

Children will be able to join in the fun with games and activities including Cornhole, Giant Jenna, and face painting. Although they won’t be able to join in on the brews, there will be some craft root beer available.

The event was initially created by Deb Brown of Cold Water Brewery, who had a desire to showcase the local craft brew scene and give back to the community. Since then, the event has not only created the potential to raise much needed funding for the Boys and Girls Club, but has become well-loved on the South Shore.

Although the day is meant to celebrate brews, Schultz and other event coordinators are recommending to make travel plans ahead of time in order to keep the event safe for all.

“We’re trying to encourage people to Brewfest responsibly,” said Schultz, “being that there are 23 breweries to sample and we want people to have fun. We’re really hoping people utilize alternative modes of transportation. Whether they’re planning ahead with a designated driver or utilizing the new Lake Link transportation service, which is free.”

In addition, there will be a free bike valet service available.

Immediately following the event, there will be an official afterparty for the Brewfest at South Lake Brewing Company. All Brewfest attendees will get $1 off all draft pours with proof of admission the day of the event. Enjoy live music in the Beer Garden with a variety of beers and seltzers on tap, along with Get Rad Pizza on site, games, giveaways, and more.

For more information, visit tahoebrewfest.com .