Tahoe business owner, WWII veteran honored by Congressman Kiley

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – Congressman Kevin Kiley honored World War Two veteran and Tahoe business owner John Cristando with a proclamation from the House of Representatives on Thursday Feb. 8.

During an intimate ceremony, Congressman Kevin Kiley and many community members came together to share stories and adoration for the owner of John’s Cleaners since 1967.

A man steps up to tell a story about John’s Cleaners and the family that owns it. Ashleigh Goodwin / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“He is a model of a true patriot and citizen,” Tamara Wallace, City Council member and longtime local told the Tribune, “it was the South Tahoe Chamber’s great pleasure to honor, 97, as a member of the greatest generation of Americans, for his service to our nation in World War Two,He served in Germany.”

“We also appreciate the U.S. Congressman Kevin Kiley for presenting John with a proclamation from the House of Representatives,” Wallace added.

After living in Fresno, Calif., Cristando moved to South Lake Tahoe to help build the South Tahoe Nugget and has been here ever since.

Since John’s Cleaners was first established there’s been two locations.

John said the first location was at the corner of HWY 50 and Ski Run Blvd., “right across from what we called at the time the Burger Bar”.

Two years later, in 1969, they moved to the location 3451 South Lake Tahoe Blvd., where they remain today.

“My son Robert, my daughters Veronica, Stephanie, Johnna, Loretta,” John trailed off wistfully, “We were a crew.”

In the honor of a 57 year old business and the family that owned it, Congressman Kevin Kiley led a walk down memory lane where stories about the times of old, appreciation for the now, and everything in between mixed in.