Tahoe casino gives 2nd donation of $5K to Tahoe Douglas Fire

STATELINE, Nev. – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe on Thursday, Feb. 17, made a $5,000 cash donation to the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Community Fund in support of the Fire Rescue Helicopter Program.

Following last summer’s challenging wildfire season, Hard Rock Lake Tahoe designed a T-shirt to memorialize and honor the community’s strength as it battled the fires, and the proceeds from the sale of the T-shirts benefit the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Community Fund.

The Lake Tahoe region does not have a dedicated firefighting helicopter, which has presented significant challenges during wildfire season. Tahoe Douglas Fire created the Fire Rescue Helicopter Program to raise funds for dedicated aerial resources to ensure firefighters have the resources they need to quickly contain small and potentially threatening fires in the area.

“The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District is working tirelessly to ensure Lake Tahoe firefighters and first responders have the resources they need to be prepared for the next wildfire season,” said Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe executive director of casino marketing, Eric Barbaro. “As members of this community, we will continue to support the Fire Rescue Helicopter Program, and this donation is just one of many more to come.”

More information about the Fire Rescue Helicopter Program can be found at https://tahoefire.com/helicopter .