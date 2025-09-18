Tahoe CERT opens applications for free basic CERT academy in fall

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is offering free training for basic CERT, helping to prepare residents to protect their neighbors and gather valuable data in large-scale emergencies. The in-person trainings will take place on September 30, October 2 and October 4.

CERT teams are often sponsored by local agencies to help provide training and support. In California, there are about 472 CERT teams and over 2,700 nationwide. These teams prepare volunteers to respond to disasters when first responders aren’t immediately available or are overwhelmed. CERT volunteers help locate people in their community who may need professional help during a disaster, and can help with extinguishing small fires, search and rescue, triage and first aid.

Outside of emergencies, Tahoe CERT volunteers can attend monthly trainings and educate people on preparedness for emergencies.

Tahoe CERT volunteers are trained by instructors on how to manage emergencies. Provided / Tahoe CERT

Tahoe CERT is supported by agencies like Cal Fire, Lake Valley Fire, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, the El Dorado County Sheriff, Barton Health, the California Highway Patrol and others.

Tahoe CERT’s basic training academy includes training in disaster preparedness, fire safety and utility control, disaster medical operations and psychology, light search and rescue, terrorism and hazardous material safety as well as disaster simulations. It’s taught by various agencies and two certified instructors.

“When residents are trained and prepared through programs like CERT, it makes the entire community stronger. In a large-scale emergency, first responders can be quickly overwhelmed, so having neighbors who know how to help themselves and others buys valuable time and saves lives,” said CERT team coordinator Tina Cullen in an email to the Tribune.

Tahoe CERT volunteers complete a triage training. Provided / Tahoe CERT

The upcoming academy will be 14 hours total, and participants will need to be present for the trainings on September 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., October 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and October 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They’ll also need to sign up for the CERT hybrid online course, which takes about 12 hours. After completing all trainings, they’ll receive a CERT graduation certificate.

To register for the course (and for other questions), email tahoecertinfo@gmail.com .

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.