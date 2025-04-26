Tahoe Chamber and South Tahoe Chamber thank our Fire Chiefs for participating in the Fire Forum

The Tahoe Chamber and the South Tahoe Chamber would like to thank all of those who demonstrated once again their commitment to public service by sharing their knowledge and resources at the Fire Forum held at South Tahoe High School last week.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Chief Jim Drennan, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Chief Scott Lindgren, Lake Valley Fire Protection District Chief Chad Stephen, CAL FIRE Assistant Chief Brian Newman, and USFS Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit Forest Supervisor Erick Walker answered questions from the audience about evacuation routes, home hardening techniques, fire conflagrations, and more. Our State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil joined the chiefs to discuss the importance of state funding for fire preparedness efforts and the need for the public’s voice in the conversation about residential insurance.

The importance of collaboration among not only the chiefs, as part of the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team, but also with regional water systems and land managers was emphasized by participants again and again. We thank the South Tahoe Public Utility District, Tahoe Resource Conservation District, California Tahoe Conservancy, and the Firewise group for continuing to be important facets of the collective action toward protecting our community. We also thank the Lake Tahoe Unified School District for hosting the forum in the beautiful TADA building on the high school campus and the City of South Lake Tahoe for its video support.

Thanks so much to all of you who joined us! If you were unable to attend last week or just want to rewatch it to review the important content again, the recording of the event is available on the City’s Channel 21 as well as posted here, on the Tahoe Chamber’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Y3DUxPBABY