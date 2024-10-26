Tahoe Chamber announces election endorsements

Tahoe Chamber has a long history of developing and offering election endorsements to those candidates for local office whose approach, demeanor, and values most closely match our mission and values as a bi-state community-based business organization. This year, the chamber board of directors also endorsed a No vote on Measure N, the so-called South Lake Tahoe “vacancy tax” and a Yes vote on Measure U, the proposed Lake Tahoe Unified School District school facilities improvement bond.

No on Measure N – The South Tahoe “Vacancy Tax”

Independently, and as a member of the Keep Community First Coalition, Tahoe Chamber took a NO position on the proposed Vacancy Tax as soon as it qualified for the ballot.

The many reasons for our NO position are detailed at stopmeasuren.com

Yes, on Measure U – Lake Tahoe Unified School District – School Facilities Improvement Bond: Updating and Repairing Local Schools

The state does not provide dedicated funding for school facility improvements. LTUSD must rely on local funding to upgrade classrooms and other facilities. To finance needed repairs and improvements, LTUSD School Board Trustees voted to place a school facilities improvement bond measure on the ballot. Tahoe Chamber knows good schools with appropriate school facilities are essential for a thriving community. Measure U will provide locally-controlled funding to:

• Repair deteriorating roofs, plumbing, gas lines, sewers and electrical systems

• Replace outdated heating and cooling systems and remove hazardous materials like asbestos and lead

• Replace aging portable classrooms with modern, permanent classrooms

• Update other classrooms, science labs, art and music centers, school libraries, career training facilities, and equipment

• Improve fire safety and school security

For more information, visit YesOnMeasureULakeTahoeSchools.com

South Lake Tahoe City Council (two seats)

We conducted our City Council candidates’ forum the evening of October 3rd. Chamber representatives also participated in other candidate events and interviews. In our judgement, the two best candidates overall are:

Keith Roberts

Keith has prior experience as a member of the City Planning Commission and presently serves on the Police Advisory Commission. He was an immediate NO vote on Measure N as soon as it qualified for the ballot, calling it divisive and bad public policy. As an advocate for public safety, Keith strongly supports the needs and work of the City’s Police and Fire/Rescue departments. He understands the City has done a better job over recent years with its annual investments in repairing and repaving City roads and upgrading its snow removal fleet. However, he believes more can and should be done. His long-term vision includes completion of the Tahoe Valley Greenbelt Plan and Mid-Town revitalization. He supports improved mobility, including more connected bike and pedestrian trails and paths and expanded, reliable transit service

Keith understands business. He has been an executive chef at major hotels, today serving as COO of a company that provides guidance, support and “extra hands” for a small group of restaurants at Heavenly Village. He knows how to treat employees and customers with respect and says he would bring that same approach to his role as a Council member. He wants to improve how the City connects with its citizens.

Given the current tension created with divisive tax proposals, including Measure N, Keith’s mantra is particularly welcome – Common Sense over Nonsense. He believes solutions must work for all.

Aimi Xistra

We’ve been impressed with Aimi’s energy. She says she’s running to be a voice for local business, workforce, and the youth of our community. That resonates with us. She strikes us as sincere about ensuring a functioning City Council that can work collaboratively towards solutions.

She is a strong Yes on Measure U, the Lake Tahoe Unified School District School Update and Repair Bond and a vigorous No on Measure N. She believes the City’s primary responsibility is to provide essential services. She is dedicated to real progress on affordable workforce housing, road and transit service improvements, and greater City engagement with our youth. A South Lake Tahoe resident since 1997, she and her husband have raised two children here. They are currently students at South Tahoe High.

Aimi currently serves as an active member of several commissions and community groups, the City’s Arts Culture and Tourism Commission, the Bijou Area Community Advisory Group, the Embarc Advisory Group, the Multicultural Celebration Committee, and Leadership Lake Tahoe.

Aimi’s work experience includes community and public relations, marketing, event management, and fundraising. In 2022, Aimi joined the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe as Development Director expressing a passion about fundraising for the youth of our community. Since starting in the role, Aimi has raised over $1 million for club programs through events such as the Tahoe Brewfest and the club golf classic at Edgewood Tahoe.

Aimi Xistra is running for City Council for the right reasons. Not to push an agenda on us but to listen to the community. She truly understands that citizens should always be at the top of the City’s organizational chart.

Tahoe Chamber endorses Keith Roberts and Aimi Xistra for election to the City Council.

We are a bi-state chamber. Our Douglas County endorsements this cycle are Erinn Miller for the District 3 seat (Tahoe) and Melinda Gneitling for District 5 on the Douglas School Board, and Judge Michael Johnson for election to a six-year term as Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace.

Respectfully submitted,

Steve Teshara Director, Government Relations

On behalf the Tahoe Chamber Board of Directors