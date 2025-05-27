Tahoe Chamber announces winners of 2025 Blue Ribbon Awards

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – In an elegant lakeside ceremony at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort on the evening of May 22, the Tahoe Chamber presented eight local business and community leaders with Blue Ribbon Awards.

The Community Enrichment Award, sponsored by South Tahoe Refuse in recognition of a business, non-profit, or agency that has worked to improve the South Shore community, was awarded to the Marcella Foundation.

The Customer Service in Business Award, sponsored by Vail Resorts, elevates an individual who has gone above and beyond to offer the highest quality customer service. The award went to Carole Melzer of Barton Health.

The Idle Hour sponsored The Innovation Award, raising up an innovative entrepreneur, non-profit, or business that has affected significant change in the community through a unique idea or the improvement upon one. The award was presented to ECO-CLEAN Solutions, creator of the BEBOT beach-cleaning robot.

Excellence in Business is given to a business that exemplifies excellence in managing their enterprise, has made substantial contributions to the overall good of business, and the economic well-being of the community. Sponsored by Harrah’s & Harvey’s, now Caesars Republic, the award was presented to Fox & Hound Smokehouse Bar and Grill.

The New Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Holiday Inn Vacation Club Ridge Tahoe Resort, elevates a new business that has gained an increasingly positive reputation and who exhibits distinction. It was awarded to Bruschetta.

SaaS e Solutions sponsored this year’s Customer Service in a Public Agency Award to an individual who goes above and beyond to provide the community with support, to effect change and to benefit the overall quality of life in South Tahoe. The award went to Devin Henderson of Clean Tahoe.

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority presented the Sustainable Tourism Award to a business or organization that serves visitors while benefiting the community through education, sustainability, environmental stewardship and local practices. The award went to SunSnow Event Company.

Finally, the Volunteer of the Year Award spotlights individuals dedicated to making a positive impact on the agencies they serve and on the community at large. Sponsored by Creegan Builders, the award was presented to Roberta Strachan of Bread and Broth.

The Tahoe Chamber celebrates the achievements of these well-deserving community members.

The Tahoe Chamber extends a sincere and heartfelt thanks to the event’s sponsors, Heavenly and Kirkwood Mountain Resorts, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Barton Health, and Zephyr Cove Resort. Thanks to our support team for this event: Tahoe Production House, Outside TV, Lake DJ, Lauren Lindley Photography and the Boys and Girls Club.