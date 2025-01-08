Tahoe Chamber, Bruschetta present the ‘Connect for a Cause’ Crab Feed
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Get ready for an evening of indulgence and community spirit as the Tahoe Chamber and Bruschetta proudly present the Connect for a Cause Crab Feed. This exclusive dining experience will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at Bruschetta and promises to bring together the South Shore community for a night of delicious food, meaningful connections, and unwavering support for local causes.
Proceeds from the event will directly benefit Bread & Broth, Whittell Boosters Club, Christmas Cheer, and the Lake Tahoe Unified School District, organizations that play a vital role in uplifting the South Shore community.
Guests will be treated to an unlimited Dungeness crab dinner, perfectly complemented by salad, pasta, and garlic bread. With communal seating starting at 4:30 PM and continuing until 8:00 PM, the event offers a warm and intimate atmosphere to share a meal and mingle with friends, family, and fellow community supporters.
Tickets are priced at $150 per person, making this event an incredible seafood feast while making a meaningful difference.
The evening will also feature a raffle packed with exciting prizes, adding a touch of fun and excitement to the festivities. With only 100 tickets available, this is a rare opportunity to indulge in a delectable dinner and contribute to the betterment of our community.
Reserve your spot now by purchasing tickets online at https://bit.ly/ConnectCrabfeed or by visiting Eventbrite.
For more details, including FAQs, visit the event page or contact Jessica Grime at events@tahoechamber.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.