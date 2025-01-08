Tahoe Chamber, Bruschetta present the ‘Connect for a Cause’ Crab Feed

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Get ready for an evening of indulgence and community spirit as the Tahoe Chamber and Bruschetta proudly present the Connect for a Cause Crab Feed. This exclusive dining experience will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at Bruschetta and promises to bring together the South Shore community for a night of delicious food, meaningful connections, and unwavering support for local causes.

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit Bread & Broth, Whittell Boosters Club, Christmas Cheer, and the Lake Tahoe Unified School District, organizations that play a vital role in uplifting the South Shore community.

Guests will be treated to an unlimited Dungeness crab dinner, perfectly complemented by salad, pasta, and garlic bread. With communal seating starting at 4:30 PM and continuing until 8:00 PM, the event offers a warm and intimate atmosphere to share a meal and mingle with friends, family, and fellow community supporters.

Tickets are priced at $150 per person, making this event an incredible seafood feast while making a meaningful difference.

The evening will also feature a raffle packed with exciting prizes, adding a touch of fun and excitement to the festivities. With only 100 tickets available, this is a rare opportunity to indulge in a delectable dinner and contribute to the betterment of our community.

Reserve your spot now by purchasing tickets online at https://bit.ly/ConnectCrabfeed or by visiting Eventbrite .

For more details, including FAQs, visit the event page or contact Jessica Grime at events@tahoechamber.com .