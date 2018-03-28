 Tahoe Chamber Business Expo returns Friday | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Tahoe Chamber Business Expo returns Friday

The annual Business EXPO returns to South Shore Friday, March 30.

This year's event — held at Harveys Lake Tahoe from 4:30-8:30 p.m. — will feature 85 exhibitors offering their latest and greatest products, services and promotions, according to the Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce (Tahoe Chamber).

"All members of the community are encouraged to attend and can expect a fun night of food tasting, beer and wine sampling, live music and vendor giveaways," Tahoe Chamber stated in a press release.

Early bird tickets are on sale and priced at $10 for chamber members and $15 for non-members. Early bird ticket sales will close the day of the event, per Tahoe Chamber, and tickets will be available for purchase at the door for $15 for chamber members and $20 for non-members. Children younger than 5-years-old enter for free.

The event will host a silent auction throughout the evening.

Visit TahoeChamber.org to purchase tickets and view a comprehensive list of auction items.

