Tahoe Chamber Business Expo returns Friday
March 28, 2018
ADVANCE (Community Sponsor)
Alpine Animal Hospital
Alpine Computers (Business Sponsor)
Bank of the West
Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness (Networking Sponsor)
Beach Retreat and Lodge Tahoe
Belfor Property Restoration
Big Brothers Big Sisters of El Dorado County
Blue Angel Cafe & Catering Co.
Blue Granite Climbing Gym
Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe
Bread & Broth
Burger Lounge
Camp Richardson Resort and Marina (Community Sponsor)
CASA El Dorado
Certified Folder Display Service, Inc
City of South Lake Tahoe (Networking Sponsor)
Cold Water Brewery & Grill
Costco Wholesale
Crystal Basin Cellars
Deb Howard & Co.
Dollar Signs and Graphics (Business Sponsor)
Edgewood Companies (Business Sponsor)
El Dorado County
Elevated Fitness
Emcsafetyproducts
Encore Event Technologies (Auction Sponsor)
Entrepreneurs Assembly
geniusETC
Getaway Reno/Tahoe (Community Sponsor)
H & R Block Tax Services, INC.
Harrah’s Tahoe
Heavenly & Kirkwood Mountain Resort (Title Sponsor)
Home Instead Senior Care
Jamba Juice
Kingsbury Chiropractic
KOWL & KRLT Radio (Media Sponsor)
Lake Tahoe Aleworx
Lake Tahoe Business Referral Network
Lake Tahoe Community College (Auction Sponsor)
Lake Tahoe Television (Media Sponsor)
Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority
Lakeshore Ammunition
Law Office of Adam Spicer
Law Office of Lacey Van Etten
Leadership Lake Tahoe
League to Save Lake Tahoe
LendUSA, LLC
Liberty Utilities
Michael J. Smith Productions
Mortgages For America
My Tea
Nevada Museum of Art
Outpost Brewing Company
Placer Title Company
Sacramento International Airport (Community Sponsor)
Safeguard Web and Graphics (SWAG)
ServPro of Carson City/Douglas County/South Lake Tahoe
Sierra Athletic Club
Sierra Central Credit Union
Sierra Smiles
South Lake Brewing Company
South Shore Bikes
South Shore Transportation Management
South Tahoe Refuse and Recycling Services (Auction Sponsor)
Southwest Gas Corporation (Community Sponsor)
Squishiebaby Sweets
Stride N Glide Painting
Summit to Shore Chiropractic
Tahoe Best Friends
Tahoe Blue Vodka
Tahoe Chamber
Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless
Tahoe Daily Tribune (Media Sponsor)
Tahoe Production House (Media Sponsor)
Tahoe Regional Planning Agency
Tahoe Resource Conservation District
Tahoe Sports
Tahoe Transportation District
Tahoe Water Suppliers Association
The Loft
The Spa at Edgewood Tahoe
The UPS Store
Valhalla Tahoe
Wells Fargo Bank (Community Sponsor)
The annual Business EXPO returns to South Shore Friday, March 30.
This year's event — held at Harveys Lake Tahoe from 4:30-8:30 p.m. — will feature 85 exhibitors offering their latest and greatest products, services and promotions, according to the Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce (Tahoe Chamber).
"All members of the community are encouraged to attend and can expect a fun night of food tasting, beer and wine sampling, live music and vendor giveaways," Tahoe Chamber stated in a press release.
Early bird tickets are on sale and priced at $10 for chamber members and $15 for non-members. Early bird ticket sales will close the day of the event, per Tahoe Chamber, and tickets will be available for purchase at the door for $15 for chamber members and $20 for non-members. Children younger than 5-years-old enter for free.
The event will host a silent auction throughout the evening.
Visit TahoeChamber.org to purchase tickets and view a comprehensive list of auction items.
