Tahoe Chamber celebrates launch of 401k member benefit

On Thursday, April 28, the Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce launched its new member benefit, a 401k retirement plan. The plan, in partnership with Larry Sidney of MacLean Financial Group, offers chamber members an inexpensive, professional, local option for providing their employees a retirement savings option.

The launch event was held at Lake Tahoe Epic Curling. The club’s facility, built just before COVID, hosted the group of business owners, chamber employees, MacLean staff and 401k partners.

Attendees were welcomed with fresh bagels, spreads, and coffee provided by the Tahoe Bagel Company. Then Sidney kicked things off with a brief history of how the Chamber 401k Plan came to fruition.

Chamber CEO Mike Glover followed that with a warm welcome for the entire group. Then, it was on to curling. Longtime LTEC member Chris Sullivan gave an overview of the facility and some safety tips, and then fellow instructors Phil Melan and Gil Sanchez led the group onto the ice for a curling lesson.

After a fun time on the ice, the group re-entered the warm room to the smells of amazing food from Ten Crows BBQ.

Anyone who missed the event and is interested in more information on the Chamber 401k can contact Sidney at 775-204-1171 or Larry@macleanfinancialgroup.com .

Those interested in learning how to curl can call 775-600-1972 or email info@tahoecurling.com .