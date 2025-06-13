Tahoe Chamber celebrates Wildwood Makers Market relaunch

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Samantha Rebrovich, new owner of Wildwood Makers Market, was recognized by the Tahoe Chamber with a relaunch ribbon cutting, starting off the store’s first summer under new ownership with a celebration.

Last year in October, previous owner Lisa Utzig handed the store over to Rebrovich, who spent several months learning how to run the store and transforming the space. The back, which used to host the yarn store Knits and Knots, has now been transformed into an open section with art supplies that can be used to host classes and events.

Rebrovich received a Blue Ribbon Acclaim recognizing her for revitalizing one of the businesses in town and becoming part of the community. Membership, events and program manager for the Tahoe Chamber, Jessica Grime, presented Rebrovich with a ribbon to cut, marking the occasion.

Having recently returned from her art show in Italy, Rebrovich is excited to keep working on her art and working with galleries around the area, as well as utilizing her current gallery space in the back. She’s also excited to bring in more summer merchandise, including more Pride-themed items, as soon as she can.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays through Saturdays. For more information, you can visit https://www.wildwoodmakersmarket.com/

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.