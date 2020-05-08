Tahoe Chamber endorses 3 Douglas candidates (Opinion)

The Tahoe Chamber Board of Directors has announced its endorsement of candidates in the race for three open seats on the Douglas County Board of County Commissioners.

Tahoe Chamber CEO Steve Teshara reports the board decision was based on several factors, including each candidate’s stated approach to serving in the office, alignment with chamber policies and positions, and recommendations submitted to the board by the chamber’s government affairs committee.

The endorsed candidates are Commissioner Larry Walsh, candidate for re-election in District 3, Nathan Tolbert, candidate for District 5, and Danny Tarkanian, running for election against incumbent Commissioner Dave Nelson in District 1.

Larry Walsh

Walsh has maintained an even-tempered, thoughtful approach throughout his first four years as a commissioner, despite the contentious relationships and stark policy differences that swirl around him. He is consistent in explaining his reasoning before voting and has the most fact-based websites of any of the candidates, a testimony to his focus and experience.

He is not afraid to take on the tough decisions a commissioner must make on a regular basis. Walsh is a staunch advocate for maintaining county redevelopment Area No. 2 at Stateline and supporter of the Tahoe South Events Center, two of the primary issues of importance to the Tahoe Chamber as well as to businesses and forward-thinking people throughout the county.

Nathan Tolbert

Tolbert has been a Carson Valley resident for more than 30 years. He graduated from Douglas High School, studied at Western Nevada Community College and accepted a job as an appraisal technician at the Carson City Assessor’s Office at the age of 18. He is renowned for his commitment as a coach of youth sports and his work ethic and experience in a variety of fields, including at Beneficial Designs, a rehabilitation engineering and design firm based in Minden.

He and his wife, Christi, are raising three boys and it is clear from his comments during the campaign that he and his family care deeply about the future of Douglas County. Tolbert has pledged to serve with dignity, respect his fellow residents, and listen to any constituent willing to engage in civil discourse.

Danny Tarkanian

Tarkanian is another candidate raising a young family in Douglas County. He has pledged to focus on the County’s future needs. The Tahoe Chamber believes having two commissioners with young families is a positive for the county. There are other candidates and sitting commissioners whose answer to almost everything is no. No, cannot define our future if our young people and business entrepreneurs want to pursue opportunities here and become the next generation of Douglas County leaders. No, cannot define Douglas County as a financially sustainable local government, one that helps maintain the area’s unique qualities while establishing a pathway into the future.

The Tahoe Chamber reminds Douglas County residents that only registered Republicans can vote for county commission candidates in this spring’s all mail-in primary election.

You can change your party registration for this election by visiting https://cltrdouglasnv.us/elections/voter-registration/.

Because there are no other party Commission candidates, this primary will determine who wins the three seats up for election this year.

While Commissioners must run from a district, eligible voters can vote for all three candidates.