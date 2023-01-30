Tahoe Chamber honors winners of 15th Blue Ribbon Awards
STATELINE, Nev. — The winners of the 15th annual Blue Ribbon Awards were announced Thursday, Jan. 26, during a private awards ceremony for finalists at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. In place of the annual awards dinner, the community was invited to tune in virtually.
The Blue Ribbon Awards event continues to honor local businesses, nonprofits and professionals for their contributions to the South Shore community.
The 2023 award winners include:
Tourism Award
Innovative program, promotion, or product for our visitors
Winner: Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association
Runner Up: Flatstick Pub, Honorable Mention: Anderson Bicycle Rentals
Entrepreneur Award
An innovative individual who assumed the risk of starting a new business or venture.
Winner: Untethered Workspace
Runner Up: Marissa Fox, Honorable Mention: South Lake Brewing Company
Customer Service Award
Sponsored by Heavenly and Kirkwood Mountain Resorts
An individual who consistently provides quality service.
Winner: Denise Rury, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel
Runner Up: Alyson Borawski, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, Honorable Mention: Karla Brennan, The Cork & More
Public Service Agency Award
Sponsored by South Tahoe Refuse & Recycling
An agency that provides quality service in the not so usual places (Police, Fire, DMV, City, County, TRPA, etc.).
Winner: South Shore Transportation Management Association
Runner Up: City of South Lake Tahoe, Honorable Mention: Lake Tahoe Community College
Excellence in Business Award
A business that has made a substantial contribution to the overall good of business and the economic well-being of the community. (Business must be established and in operation for at least three years)
Winner: Cold Water Brewery & Grill
Runner Up: MacDuff’s Public House, Honorable Mention: Café Fiore
Community Enrichment Award
A business, nonprofit, or agency that has worked to improve the South Shore community
Winner: Bread & Broth
Runner Up: Saint Joseph Community Land Trust, Honorable Mention: Lake Link
New Business of the Year Award
A new business that has gained an increasingly positive reputation and who exhibits distinction.
(Business must have been in operation for less than three years)
Winner: Maggie’s Restaurant at Desolation Hotel
Runner Up: Tahoe Family Hearing Clinic, Honorable Mention: Pine Nut Cycle Café
Volunteer of the Year Award
An individual dedicated to making a positive impact on the community at large.
Winner: Beth Wallace
Runner Up: Andrea Drew, Honorable Mention: Brandi Brown
A special award dedicated by the Tahoe Chamber Board Chairperson recognized the “rebirth” and exemplary resiliency of an organization. The Phoenix Award was granted to Sierra-at-Tahoe which has recently reopened to serve the South Shore once again after suffering devastating damage from the Caldor Fire.
A recording of the awards show will be uploaded to http://www.tahoechamber.org this week.
The Tahoe Chamber would like to thank the sponsors of the 15th annual Blue Ribbon Awards: City of South Lake Tahoe, South Tahoe Alliance of Resorts, Tahoe Beach Club, South Tahoe Refuse & Recycling Services, Heavenly & Kirkwood Mountain Resorts, Marriot Grand Residence Club Lake Tahoe, Bally’s Lake Tahoe, Barton Health, and Tahoe Daily Tribune.
