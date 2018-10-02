Tahoe Chamber hosting South Lake Tahoe City Council candidate forum

There are nine candidates running for three seats on the South Lake Tahoe City Council, and the Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce wants to help voters learn a little bit more about each one of them.

Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce (Tahoe Chamber) will host its candidate forum on Thursday, Oct. 4 at the Lake Tahoe Community College board room, located at 1 College Drive in South Lake Tahoe. The event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Community questions should be emailed to info@tahoechamber.org by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1. Attendees also will have the opportunity to present written questions during the forum.

The event will be streamed live on the Tahoe Chamber website at http://www.tahoechamber.org and the Tahoe Chamber Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TahoeChamber via Lake Tahoe Television. Contact Tahoe Chamber at 775-588-1728 or info@tahoechamber.org with any questions.

"City of South Lake Tahoe residents are encouraged to attend this open event prior to the November election to best determine which three candidates will be their choice for City Council, but the forum is open to all interested persons," according to a press release.

Each of the nine candidates has confirmed their intent to attend the forum, according to Tahoe Chamber.

The nine candidates running are:

Cody Bass, executive director of Tahoe Wellness Cooperative (www.electcody.com/)

Hal Cole, former city councilor (halcole.org/)

Wendy David, current South Lake Tahoe mayor (electwendydavid.com/)

Tom Davis, current South Lake Tahoe Mayor Pro Tem

Bruce Grego, a local attorney and former city councilor (facebook.com/BGCC2018/)

Patrick Jarrett, previously ran for City Council

Devin Middlebrook, sustainability program coordinator at Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (facebook.com/DevinMiddlebrookForCouncil/)

Austin Sass, current South Lake Tahoe city councilor (austinsassforcitycouncil.com/)

Tamara Wallace, South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce executive director (facebook.com/TamaraWallaceforCityCouncil/)

The California deadline to register to vote in the 2018 election is 11:59 p.m., Oct. 22. Register to vote at registertovote.ca.gov.