Tahoe Chamber hosts business workshop for mandatory CalSavers retirement program

STATELINE, Nev. — Small business owners and managers are invited to attend Level UP: CalSavers Retirement Legislation webinar from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. Without a lot of information on this mandate available, Tahoe Chamber is hosting this workshop to help small businesses become compliant.

Larry Sidney of MacLean Financial Group will be presenting information and reviewing the options for meeting the mandate requirements.

Beginning in January, penalties are imposed and currently affecting business with 50 or more employees, starting at $250 notice penalty per employee. Businesses with five or more employees have until June 30 to offer a retirement savings plan on their own or participate in the CalSavers Retirement Savings Program. Determining what option to implement is key this month to ensure that you are compliant before the deadline.

The Level UP registration is $10 for chamber members and $20 for non-members.

Source: Tahoe Chamber