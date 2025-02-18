Tahoe Chamber hosts free immigration rights webinar for employers, business leaders

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Tahoe Chamber invites local business owners, employers, and managers to a free virtual webinar on immigration rights designed to provide critical insights into workplace responsibilities, compliance, and best practices. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, February 26, at 9 a.m. via Zoom and will feature a panel of experts discussing how businesses can prepare for and respond to immigration-related issues in the workplace.

Panelists include Becky Barton of People415, Amber Reinholdt of Tahoe Immigration Law, and SLTPD Chief Dave Stevenson, who will provide practical guidance on what employers should do in the event of an I-9 audit, how businesses can protect themselves and support their employees, and best practices for workplace compliance.

Tahoe Immigration Law specializes in immigrant-focused legal services, taking a holistic approach to family immigration. Their expertise extends beyond legal representation to include safety planning for undocumented individuals, translation assistance, and community education.

People415 partners with startups, small businesses, and nonprofits to develop people-first HR solutions that strengthen teams and drive sustainable business growth. Their tailored strategies help businesses align HR practices with broader company objectives while ensuring compliance with employment laws.

SLTPD Chief Dave Stevenson will address the role and responsibilities of local law enforcement in immigration-related matters and will be available to answer questions about how law enforcement interacts with businesses in these situations.

The webinar will conclude with a live Q&A session, providing attendees with the opportunity to ask specific questions and gain expert insights tailored to their business needs.

This event is free and open to the business community. Registration is appreciated, and the Zoom link will be shared prior to the webinar. To register, visit: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fd-i3V7WQkqzxjfLGWFiUA .