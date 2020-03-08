Tahoe Chamber hosts next Level UP Workshop on Wednesday

The Tahoe Chamber’s next Level UP Workshop will focus on helping business utilize effective communication.

On March 11, workshop facilitator, certified high-performance coach and city councilmember, Jason Collin, will talk about the importance of effective communication, provide tips and tools to strengthen relationships, deepen trust and increase loyalty.

The talk, titled MOJO Communicaiton, will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Tahoe Chamber offices. The workshop is $10 for chamber members and $20 for non-members.

To register, visit http://www.tahoechamber.org.