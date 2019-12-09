Tahoe Chamber hosts workshop to help manage workplace stress

The Tahoe Chamber is hosting a Level UP Workshop: Workplace Wellness about the impact stress can have on employers and employees and tools to manage stress.

The workshop will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11

According to a press release by the Tahoe Chamber, a report from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, 40% of workers report their job is “very or extremely stressful.” This workshop will help employees manage stress and employers take care of their teams.

Panelists will include Barton Performance Supervisor Ryan Carr, Barton Wellness Health Coach Adriana Covell and Barton Wellness social worker Marianna Randolph.

The Level UP Workshops at $10 for chamber members and $20 for non-members. They are held at the Tahoe Chamber offices on 169 US Hwy 50, Stateline.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoechamber.org.