Tahoe Chamber launches CEO search

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Chamber, a bi-state membership organization has announced the launch of recruitment efforts for a new President and CEO.

Board Chair, Chris Proctor shared his desires for the new CEO in the following statement

“We are seeking a visionary leader with a growth mindset. The CEO will establish relationships within the community as a collaborative partner, and provide guidance and support to local businesses. We all understand the importance of a vibrant economy and the right CEO at the chamber is a key component of that vibrancy.”

Interested individuals may visit TahoeChamber.org for more information on the position and details for applying. Resumes will be accepted through April 26.