Tahoe Chamber launches free South Shore Brewery Trail shuttle and passport program

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Cheers to summer in South Lake Tahoe! The Tahoe Chamber is thrilled to announce the launch of the South Shore Brewery Trail, a free hop-on, hop-off brewery shuttle running every Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the summer and into Oktoberfest. Locals and visitors alike are invited to sip, explore, and celebrate Tahoe’s craft beer scene with this exciting new program.

The Brewery Trail connects five beloved local breweries—each a proud member of the Tahoe Chamber’s South Tahoe Restaurant Association:

South Lake Brewing Co. (original location at The Y)

Cold Water Brewery and Grill

Sidellis Lake Tahoe Brewery & Restaurant

South of North Brewing Co.

The Libation Lodge Kitchen & Taproom (by South Lake Brewing Co.)

The 14-person shuttle, generously hosted by Camp Richardson Resort, will serve as both the start and end point of your South Shore beer adventure.

As part of the experience, guests can pick up a Brewery Trail passport at any participating brewery. Collect a stamp at each location and turn in your completed passport to receive a custom South Shore Beer Trail pint glass—a perfect souvenir to toast your journey!

Please drink responsibly. Both the breweries and shuttle service reserve the right to refuse service at their discretion.