Tahoe Chamber opens applications for its Leadership Lake Tahoe Program
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Chamber has opened the application process for its 2025–26 Leadership Lake Tahoe cohort. This prestigious and meaningful program has developed community leaders since its inception in 2003, working with 25 dedicated members in each class to grow personal and organizational strength within the South Shore.
The Tahoe Chamber implements the signature Leadership Lake Tahoe program from September through June, meeting one Thursday each month to provide tools, knowledge, contacts, and opportunities. Participants will experience dynamic topic areas through educational sessions and panels, tours, and candid conversations with top-level business, civic, and government leaders. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to apply newly acquired knowledge and skills to group projects directly benefiting the South Shore community. Leadership Lake Tahoe produces graduates ready to be vehicles of change in their personal, professional, and community-related endeavors.
“Leadership Lake Tahoe is more than just a professional development program—it’s an experience that empowers people to step up, connect more deeply with our region, and contribute in meaningful ways,” said Jessica Grime, Membership, Events & Program Manager at the Tahoe Chamber. “We continue to see its impact through alumni who now hold influential roles across the South Shore, and we’re proud to support the next generation of local leaders.”
In reviewing applications, the Leadership Lake Tahoe Task Force looks for candidates who demonstrate the following characteristics:
- A genuine commitment, motivation, and interest to serve and understand the complexities within our community
- Potential for advancement to top leadership positions within their own organization
- Willingness and ability to make the time commitment required by the program
- Ability to work cooperatively with their fellow class participants on class projects
- A desire to seek appointments to community boards, commissions, or key volunteer leadership positions
The Leadership Lake Tahoe Task Force seeks participation from varied ethnic, minority, age, gender, and industry groups to represent a cross-section of the community. Participants should be active in business, and/or professional, educational, governmental, artistic, cultural, religious, service, or community organizations. Retired individuals are also considered.
For more information and to apply, visit: https://business.tahoechamber.org/form/view/36856
For questions, please contact Cristi Creegan, Tahoe Chamber CEO, at ceo@tahoechamber.org.
