Tahoe Chamber opens nominations for 2025 Blue Ribbon Awards

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev.- The Tahoe Chamber announced that nominations are now open for the 2025 Blue Ribbon Awards, the premier recognition program celebrating excellence in the South Shore business community. The Chamber invites businesses, organizations, and individuals to submit nominations for outstanding achievements by businesses that are Chamber member in 8 categories.

The annual Blue Ribbon Awards honor those who have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and commitment to the South Shore community. Winners will be recognized at the prestigious and fun Blue Ribbon Awards ceremony on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, presented by Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts.

“The Blue Ribbon Awards is an opportunity to spotlight the impressive contributions that make our business community thrive,” said Cristi Creegan, CEO of the Tahoe Chamber. “We encourage everyone to nominate deserving businesses and individuals who exemplify excellence and have made meaningful impacts in our region.”

Award Categories:

Excellence in Business Award

New Business of the Year Award

Volunteer of the Year Award

Sustainable Tourism Business of the Year Award

Community Enrichment Award

Customer Service (by a Business) Award

Customer Service (by a Public Agency) Award

Innovation in Business Award

Nominations will be accepted through April 25, 2025. A committee comprised of business leaders will evaluate all submissions based on the specific criteria for each category as outlined in the nomination form. Self-nominations are welcome and encouraged.

To submit a nomination, visit tahoechamber.org/blue-ribbon-awards/. The business must be a Chamber member to be considered; a list of members can be found at business.tahoechamber.org/list.

The Blue Ribbon Awards Ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. on May 22 with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner, generously and deliciously hosted by Edgewood Tahoe Resort, followed by the awards presentation. Tickets for the event will be available for purchase beginning April 21, 2025. More details, including additional sponsors and what you can look forward to at the event, will follow.