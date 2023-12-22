Tahoe Chamber parts ways with CEO Mike Glover
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Chamber Board Chair Chris Proctor announced that as of December 12, 2023, the chambers Chief Executive Officer, Mike Glover, is no longer with the Tahoe Chamber.
“We thank Mike for his contributions and wish him luck in his future endeavors,” Proctor said in a statement to the Tribune.
According to the statement the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors has convened to begin working with a group of key stakeholders to create a transition plan designed to maintain current Chamber operations while continuing to promote and support the current ongoing Chamber programs, Leadership Lake Tahoe and The CEO Roundtable.
“I am thankful for our teams that will continue to lead these two very important initiatives,” Proctor added.
For ongoing business relations with the Tahoe Chamber, please call (530) 307-3378 or email info@tahoechamber.com.
