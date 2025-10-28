Tahoe Chamber presents the State of the South Shore Forum

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce is presenting its State of the South Shore forum on Wednesday evening, November 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Board Room at the South Tahoe Public Utility District, 1275 Meadow Crest Drive in South Lake Tahoe. Confirmed panelists are representatives of Douglas County, the City of South Lake Tahoe, El Dorado County, and the South Tahoe Public Utility District.

The focus of this year’s State of the South Shore highlights the importance and value of infrastructure as planned, funded and implemented by local jurisdictions. The presentations will include information on infrastructure projects and facility improvements recently completed, in process, or planned for the future, and the value of those projects to the community.

“It’s critical that the local jurisdictions have a forum in which to present to our collective communities the important projects they are developing, and the Chamber is the right organization to convene this event,” said Cristi Creegan, CEO of the Tahoe Chamber. “Infrastructure improvements create a positive climate for economic growth.”

The format of the forum will be presentations by the panelists, followed by a question and answer session with the audience. Written questions will be accepted.

Immediately prior to the forum, at 5:30 p.m., Chamber members are invited to attend a brief annual membership meeting with Board and staff members.

The Chamber thanks the forum’s sponsor, Barton Health, for its support for the Chamber and this event. The Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization of 425 businesses on both sides of the state line on the South Shore. We envision and promote a prosperous and sustainable economy that supports business as a foundation for positive change, embraces environmental stewardship, and strengthens our community.