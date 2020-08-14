Tahoe Chamber seeks nominations for Blue Ribbons Awards

The Blue Ribbon Award winners stand together last year in November.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Chamber is seeking nominations for the 13th annual Blue Ribbons Awards.

The nomination periods for local businesses ends Oct. 1

The Tahoe Chamber will solicit nominations in eight categories, some of which are new categories, that represent the breadth of business on the South Shore.

The Blue Ribbon Awards Committee will carefully weigh each nominations.

The categories include:

Tourism Award — Innovative program, promotion or product for our visitors.

Entrepreneur Award — An innovative individual who assumed the risk of starting a new business. (Business must have been in existence for a minimum of two years).

Customer Service Award — An individual who consistently provides quality service.

Public Agency Service Award — Quality service in the not so usual places (Police, Fire, DMV, City, County, TRPA, etc.).

Community Enrichment Award (New) — A business, non-profit, or agency that has worked to improve the South Shore community.

New Business of the Year Award (New) — A new business that has gained an increasingly positive reputation and who exhibits distinction. (Business must have been in operation for more than one(1) year and less than three(3) years.)

Excellence in Business Award (New) — A business that has made substantial contributions to the overall good of business and the economic well-being of the community. (Business must be established and in operation for at least three (3) years.)

Volunteer of the Year Award (New) — An individual dedicated to making a positive impact on the agency they serve and on the community at large.

The list of nominees will be announced on Oct. 5 and the winners will be announced through the Tahoe Chamber digital channels on Nov. 19. The winners will receive signage to display at their businesses and an award to recognize their contributions to the South Shore community.

For more information on nomination criteria, visit tahoechamber.org/blue-ribbon-awards-2/.