Tahoe Chamber to host pair of primary election forums

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Tahoe community is invited to learn more about the local candidates running in the June El Dorado County and Douglas County primary elections.

Tahoe Chamber has invited the candidates to two forums this spring that are free and open to the public.

The first meeting is for the four candidates running for El Dorado County District V supervisor. The forum is from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28 on Zoom and Facebook. To register in advance visit here or on http://www.tahoechamber.org to receive the direct meeting link.

Participants include (listed alphabetically), Ken Curtzwiler, Brooke Laine, Jeffrey Spencer and Tamara Wallace.

The second meeting will be for the three candidates seeking election to the office of Douglas County Commissioner, District 4. The forum will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, from and will be a hybrid of in-person at 169 US Highway 50, in Stateline and live on Zoom and Facebook.

This forum will include an introductory presentation from Sharla Hales, running unopposed for Douglas County Commission District 2. Preregister here on http://www.tahoechamber.org to attend and to receive the direct meeting link.

Participants include (listed alphabetically), Janet Murphy, Wes Rice and Natalie Yanish.