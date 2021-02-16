Tahoe Chamber to host virtual State of South Shore

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Chamber members, business leaders and the community at large are invited to attend the 2nd annual State of the South Shore Community Address.

Serving as the Tahoe Chamber’s annual membership meeting, this online event will be an opportunity to convene leaders across multiple jurisdictions to hear future goals and receive updates on the local COVID-19 response, economic recovery efforts, infrastructure projects, affordable housing, and more.

Featured speakers will include: South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace; El Dorado County District V Supervisor Sue Novasel; Douglas County Manager Patrick Cates; Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Executive Director Joanne Marchetta; Tahoe Chamber Chief Executive Officer Steve Teshara and Tahoe Chamber Chairman of the Board Bob Anderson.

“Due to the unique makeup of our bi-state community, it is essential to come together to review our regional goals and align strategies for the future, especially in trying times,” Teshara said in a press release. “The State of the South Shore Address will provide a rare opportunity to do that.”

The community address will be hosted from 5:30-7 p.m. through the Zoom platform on Thursday, Feb 25, allowing attendees to submit questions for our speakers to be answered at the end of the presentation.

The event is free for Tahoe Chamber members and $10 for non-members. Occupancy is limited to 100 attendees, so those interested are encouraged to register in advance to reserve a spot.