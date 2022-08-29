Tahoe Chamber to host webinar on employee retention

STATELINE, Nev. — The South Shore business community is invited to attend the Tahoe Chamber’s upcoming Level UP Webinar on “Relationship Building: The Key to Employee Retention” from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Strong relationships are essential to accomplishing goals. Whether you are a human resources professional or a senior manager, it is necessary to engage all levels of employees in the organization in achieving the goals of the organization. Effectively engaging those individuals starts with building strong relationships and earning their trust.

This program is designed to increase self-awareness, enhance emotional intelligence, and provide a strategic focus for building and leveraging the power of relationships. Using greater self-awareness and effective communication you will learn to pro-actively develop people and strategic relationships in and across the organization.

Michele D’Amico is the Founder of Vetta, an executive coaching firm based in Los Angeles. Vetta’s strength-based approach to leadership supports leaders to develop improved self- awareness, adaptability and the behaviors that create stronger relationships and better results. D’Amico is a valued expert in resilient leadership, executive presence, emotional intelligence and conscious communication. Her mission is the empower leaders to build healthy workplace environments and resilient teams who want to come to work.

Level UP Webinars are $10 for Tahoe Chamber members and $20 for nonmembers. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2022EmployeeRetention .