Tahoe Chamber’s Blue Ribbon Award winners announced Thursday at Harrah’s

The Blue Ribbon Award winners stand together for a photo Thursday night.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The winners of the Tahoe Chamber’s 12th annual Blue Ribbon Awards were announced Thursday, Nov. 14, at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

Over 300 community members attended to celebrate the winners of seven awards that honor outstanding South Shore businesses, organizations and individuals for civic contributions, tourism experiences, customer service and entrepreneurial achievements.

Guests were greeted with champagne and photo opportunities before enjoying a three-course dinner and awards presentation. The event’s Master of Ceremonies, Jack Fife of JackFifeLive, entertained the room while highlighting the top three nominees in each category and announcing the award winners.

Benko Gallery provided art displays for the evening and local artists provided centerpieces for the tables.

The Blue Ribbon Award winners were:

Geotourism Award – Sponsored by Bike the West

Winner: Sample the Sierra

Honorable Mention: Clearly Tahoe

Tourism Award – Sponsored by Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority

Winner: Edgewood Tahoe

Honorable Mention: Tahoe Brewfest

Experience Award – Sponsored by Marriott Grand Residence Club

Winner: Design Workshop

Honorable Mention: Barton Center for Orthopedics and Wellness

Entrepreneur Award – Sponsored by Getaway Reno/Tahoe

Winner: Ted Kennedy, Tahoe Investment Capital and Stewardship

Honorable Mention: Kyle McSparron, Blue Sky Electrical Solutions

Customer Service (Public Agency) Service – Sponsored by South Tahoe Refuse & Recycling

Winner: Jean Norman, US Forest Service- Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit

Honorable Mention: Chris Fiore, City of South Lake Tahoe

Customer Service (Business) Award – Sponsored by Heavenly & Kirkwood

Winner: Clayton Stoll, Vail Resorts Retail

Honorable Mention: Kyler Crouse, Barton Health

Tallac Achievement Award – Sponsored by Zephyr Cove Resort

Winner: Tahoe Arts Project