Tahoe Chamber’s Blue Ribbon Award winners announced Thursday at Harrah’s
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The winners of the Tahoe Chamber’s 12th annual Blue Ribbon Awards were announced Thursday, Nov. 14, at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.
Over 300 community members attended to celebrate the winners of seven awards that honor outstanding South Shore businesses, organizations and individuals for civic contributions, tourism experiences, customer service and entrepreneurial achievements.
Guests were greeted with champagne and photo opportunities before enjoying a three-course dinner and awards presentation. The event’s Master of Ceremonies, Jack Fife of JackFifeLive, entertained the room while highlighting the top three nominees in each category and announcing the award winners.
Benko Gallery provided art displays for the evening and local artists provided centerpieces for the tables.
The Blue Ribbon Award winners were:
Geotourism Award – Sponsored by Bike the West
Winner: Sample the Sierra
Honorable Mention: Clearly Tahoe
Tourism Award – Sponsored by Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority
Winner: Edgewood Tahoe
Honorable Mention: Tahoe Brewfest
Experience Award – Sponsored by Marriott Grand Residence Club
Winner: Design Workshop
Honorable Mention: Barton Center for Orthopedics and Wellness
Entrepreneur Award – Sponsored by Getaway Reno/Tahoe
Winner: Ted Kennedy, Tahoe Investment Capital and Stewardship
Honorable Mention: Kyle McSparron, Blue Sky Electrical Solutions
Customer Service (Public Agency) Service – Sponsored by South Tahoe Refuse & Recycling
Winner: Jean Norman, US Forest Service- Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit
Honorable Mention: Chris Fiore, City of South Lake Tahoe
Customer Service (Business) Award – Sponsored by Heavenly & Kirkwood
Winner: Clayton Stoll, Vail Resorts Retail
Honorable Mention: Kyler Crouse, Barton Health
Tallac Achievement Award – Sponsored by Zephyr Cove Resort
Winner: Tahoe Arts Project