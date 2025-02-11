Tahoe Chamber’s Level UP Workshop: Elevate your brand with Brandi Brown
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Chamber invites business owners and entrepreneurs to its next Level UP workshop, “Elevate Your Brand,” featuring Brandi Brown from Tahoe Production House. This engaging session will take place on Tuesday, February 25, at 12 p.m. at the Lisa Maloff University Center and will provide valuable insights into branding strategies to help businesses stand out in a competitive market.
Designed for both new and established businesses, this interactive workshop will guide attendees through refining their brand’s visuals, messaging, and overall customer experience. Participants will also learn how to analyze competitors and gather constructive feedback to strengthen their brand presence. With expert guidance from Brandi Brown, attendees will gain practical tools and strategies to elevate their business identity and attract their ideal customers.
The workshop is free for Tahoe Chamber members and $10 for non-members. Attendees may purchase a lunch for $10 or bring their own. Registration is required and can be completed on Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1230801182469?aff=oddtdtcreator
Tahoe Chamber’s Level UP series provides South Shore businesses with the latest resources and expert-led discussions on critical topics such as marketing, social media, human resources, and sales strategies. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable branding insights and network with fellow business professionals. For more information, contact events@tahoechamber.com.
