Tahoe Chamber’s Level UP Workshop: Elevate your brand with Brandi Brown

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Tahoe Chamber invites business owners and entrepreneurs to its next Level UP workshop, “Elevate Your Brand,” featuring Brandi Brown from Tahoe Production House. This engaging session will take place on Tuesday, February 25, at 12 p.m. at the Lisa Maloff University Center and will provide valuable insights into branding strategies to help businesses stand out in a competitive market.

Designed for both new and established businesses, this interactive workshop will guide attendees through refining their brand’s visuals, messaging, and overall customer experience. Participants will also learn how to analyze competitors and gather constructive feedback to strengthen their brand presence. With expert guidance from Brandi Brown, attendees will gain practical tools and strategies to elevate their business identity and attract their ideal customers.

The workshop is free for Tahoe Chamber members and $10 for non-members. Attendees may purchase a lunch for $10 or bring their own. Registration is required and can be completed on Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1230801182469?aff=oddtdtcreator