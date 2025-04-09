Tahoe cheer team wins competition at Stateline

The Tahoe Elite Cheer team won the junior division at a competition at the Tahoe Blue Events Center, April 5-6.

Provided / Tahoe Elite Cheer Team

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Elite Cheer junior team took home top honors while competing at the Tahoe Blue Events Center on April 5-6.

The event was the Journey Super Nationals Tahoe Takeover by MCDA. In addition to the first place division prize, the Snowbunnies won the Best in Motions award, which honors the team with the best movements and characteristics throughout the entire competition.

“It was such an honor to finally compete in our hometown on a national level,” Sam Miller, Cheer Operations Coordinator said. “Our team definitely showed the world what Tahoe-grown athletes can do.”

The team of athletes ages 8-12 is a co-ed team that practices year around and competes in several competitions all over California and in Las Vegas.

The Tahoe Elite Cheer Team is gearing up for another nationals event in Las Vegas next month. Team organizers are hosting a sign up for their next season at the South Tahoe Recreation Center on May 21-22.

“Our hopes is to get more youth involved in this sport and continue to grow more well rounded athletes,” Miller said.