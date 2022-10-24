Tahoe Christmas tree permits to be sold in person this year

Christmas Tree permits for 2022 will be sold in person.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Christmas tree permits will only be sold in person this year at the Forest Service offices in South Lake Tahoe.

Last year, permits were offered online and sold out in less than an hour.

Those interested may want to bundle up and get in line early. This year’s permits go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov 14.

The Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit offices are located at 35 College Dr.

The fees and season dates for this location have not yet been decided.