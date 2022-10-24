Tahoe Christmas tree permits to be sold in person this year
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Christmas tree permits will only be sold in person this year at the Forest Service offices in South Lake Tahoe.
Last year, permits were offered online and sold out in less than an hour.
Those interested may want to bundle up and get in line early. This year’s permits go on sale at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov 14.
The Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit offices are located at 35 College Dr.
The fees and season dates for this location have not yet been decided.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.