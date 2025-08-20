Tahoe Cider Company to bring first microcidery to Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Almost a year ago, partners Ted Brown and Courtney Willis found themselves in a bar scribbling their dream business onto a dollar bill that was ultimately tacked to the ceiling and left behind as a token of what they hoped to build: Lake Tahoe’s first microcidery.

The couple aims to transform the former Winters Electric building into a place they hope will not only introduce locals and visitors to craft cider but also serve as a community gathering place.

“There are breweries all around the lake, but no one has tried a cidery here,” Willis said. “Considering how many California cider companies are on store shelves, it felt like the right time.”

“We wanted to do something physical, something that improved the place we live in,” added Brown.

The inspiration came from a cidery in Alaska. They envisioned creating a similar space in Tahoe and spurred by the abundance of apples grown in nearby Apple Hill, creating the perfect fit for South Lake Tahoe’s craft beverage scene.

Plans for Tahoe Cider Company include a full production facility capable of producing up to 3,000 gallons of cider per month. The flagship lineup will feature three core flavors: a dry-hopped cider, a lavender-grapefruit blend, and a crisp apple cider perfect for “cider-mosas.” Seasonal releases such as blueberry, raspberry and specialty blends will be available exclusively at the taproom.

Nationally recognized cider maker Nick Gunn, founding board member of the Cider Institute of North America and past president of the Northwest Cider Association, has been tapped to help perfect the recipes.

Renderings of the new Tahoe Cider Co. building. Provided / Tahoe Cider Co.

“We’ve experimented in small batches, but Nick will help us scale up and ensure quality,” Brown said.

“People are often surprised by how versatile cider can be,” Willis said. “It all starts with a very dry base, and from there you can layer in all kinds of flavors – citrus, herbs, even hops.”

In addition to cider, the business plans to serve local craft beers, nonalcoholic mocktails, coffee, and grab-and-go food items provided other local entrepreneurs who need kitchen space and a retail outlet for grab-and-go food.

The location also plans to feature a fenced outdoor patio with fire pits and live music in addition to the spacious taproom. Willis, who is leading the interior design, calls it “mid-century industrial meets cider house.”

If all goes according to plan, permits will be obtained late summer/early fall with hopes of opening by late summer next year. The couple acknowledges Tahoe’s permitting and building challenges could shift the timeline.

“Ultimately, our goal is to build something that improves the community and brings people together,” Brown said. “We want a place that’s dog-friendly, kid-friendly and uniquely Tahoe.”

For Brown and Willis, Tahoe Cider Company is part of what friends have dubbed the “South Lake Tahoe Renaissance” – a wave of new businesses and community spaces reshaping the town.

And as for that dollar bill? It’s still there, a reminder of how far an idea can go once it leaves the ceiling and takes root in a community.

Tahoe Cider Company is slated to open at 2280 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe, CA. Follow the business on their Instagram account for progress leading up to their planned opening in 2026.