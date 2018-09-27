Oktoberfest brings beer, food, live music and fun to Tahoe City

Local beer? Check. Live music? Check. Delicious food? Check.

What more could you ask for? How about all of that on the west shore of Lake Tahoe?

Tahoe City's annual Oktoberfest returns Saturday, Sept. 29, and this year the family-friendly festival will be in an all new location: Commons Beach.

This year's festival, which is free and open to the community, features craft beers from some of the region's best breweries, a village filled with craft vendors, Bavarian-themed games, local food, music and more.

Participating breweries and other beverage vendors include: Alibi Ale Works, Lagunitas, Auburn Ale House, Sierra Nevada Brewing, Loomis Basin Brewing, Founders Brewing Company, Pioneer Cocktail Club, Common Ciders, and wine from Barefoot Wine & Bubbly

Commemorative Oktoberfest beer steins will be available for $10 and include the first beer for guests ages 21 and older. Additional beer tickets will be sold for $5, and Bavarian-themed food items will be available.

Participating food vendors include: Men Wielding Fire, Crepe Hearts, Big Blue BBQ, The Buck Stops Here, Rubshack, and desserts from Sugar Pine Cakery.

The Beer Gardeners will perform during the event. Accordionist Robert Ludgate also will be on hand performing traditional Oktoberfest-inspired tunes.

Participating craft vendors include: Fresh Air Clothing, Stasher Headwear, Elizabeth & Marin, Tahoe Heartbeat, Eurca Distribution, Tahoe Mountain Soap Company, Tahoe Grown, Bikepath Art Collective and the Paint your Pumpkin kids activity with North Tahoe Arts.

The fun gets underway at noon. Commons Beach is located at 400 N. Lake Blvd., in Tahoe City.